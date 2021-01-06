341 new Covid cases, 5 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 341 new cases of COVID-19 along with 5 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,334 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 53 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 5.39 percent.

There are now 1,987 active cases in North Dakota, with 85 patients hospitalized.

