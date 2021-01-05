Moorhead man trapped girlfriend in closet, threatened to kill her, court documents say

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead is behind bars after documents say he threateningly told his girlfriend, ‘You don’t deserve to live.’

31-year-old Jordan Lee Schweitzer is charged with one count of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Officers were called out just after 2 p.m. on New Years Eve for a report of an assault at an apartment in Moorhead. The victim told officers that her boyfriend had trapped her inside of a room, pulled a knife on her and was threatening to kill her.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim confirmed her earlier report and further indicated that Schweitzer told her, while holding the knife in a threatening manner, that ‘she needed to die’ and ‘you don’t deserve to live.’

If convicted, Schweitzer faces up to seven years in prison.

