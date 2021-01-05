Advertisement

Moorhead man trapped girlfriend in closet, threatened to kill her, court documents say

Schweitzer mugshot
Schweitzer mugshot(Clay County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead is behind bars after documents say he threateningly told his girlfriend, ‘You don’t deserve to live.’

31-year-old Jordan Lee Schweitzer is charged with one count of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Officers were called out just after 2 p.m. on New Years Eve for a report of an assault at an apartment in Moorhead. The victim told officers that her boyfriend had trapped her inside of a room, pulled a knife on her and was threatening to kill her.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim confirmed her earlier report and further indicated that Schweitzer told her, while holding the knife in a threatening manner, that ‘she needed to die’ and ‘you don’t deserve to live.’

If convicted, Schweitzer faces up to seven years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congress counts Electoral College vote
Live Webstream: Protesters storm Capitol, forcing recess of Electoral College count
Francis Perez
Man arrested after police say he started a fire near Fargo hospital
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
Fargo Police
FPD actively monitoring for potential threats
28-year-old Tyler Fogel will be residing in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue South in Moorhead....
Moorhead Police need public’s help providing information on Level 3 Predatory Offender

Latest News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong
The Future Of The Republican Party
The Spud East Grand Forks bar
Protest Cancelled in East Grand Forks
Point of View January 7 - Part 1
Point of View January 7 - Part 2
Point of View January 7 - Part 2
Point of View January 7 - Part 3
Point of View January 7 - Part 3