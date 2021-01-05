City of West Fargo sending $25 gift cards to households

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

You may be getting a surprise in the mailbox if you live in the City of West Fargo.

A city spokesperson said every household is getting a $25 gift card for any business in city limits.

The goal is to help boost residents and businesses that are struggling during the pandemic.

“People are excited to support local businesses as well which we’re really excited about so I think it’s well-received,” said Melissa Richard, City of West Fargo Communications Director. “The money is coming from COVID-19 cares funding relief funds so this isn’t money that we’re drawing from property taxes or sales tax or things like it. It’s money that’s been set aside to provide relief.”

You can also use the card for things like gas or groceries, but you can’t use it on the City of West Fargo utilities and municipal services.

