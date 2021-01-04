Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss Electoral College certification

Arizona Election Services Director Bo Dul puts the official seal on the Arizona Presidential...
Arizona Election Services Director Bo Dul puts the official seal on the Arizona Presidential Electoral Ballot after members of Arizona's Electoral College signed the certificate Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - A group of Republicans, allied with President Donald Trump, is pledging to object when Congress meets to certify the electoral college results.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was the first to announce his intentions last week, citing claims of widespread voter fraud.

Despite President Trump’s repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and his own former attorney general have said there were no problems on a scale that would change the outcome. All the states have certified their results as fair and accurate, by Republican and Democratic officials alike.

A joint session of Congress is convening Wednesday to count the Electoral College votes. It’s the final step in reaffirming Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Under federal law, Congress must meet on Jan. 6th to open sealed certificates from each state. The certificates contain a record of the state’s electoral votes.

For an objection to be sustained, both chambers must agree to it by a simple majority vote.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is speaking with local lawmakers to explain their stance. Listen to a portion of the interviews below.

Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS):

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY):

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA):

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA):

Rep. Don McEachin (D-VA)

Rep. Sherrod Brown (D-OH):

Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR):

Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL):

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA):

Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-MS):

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN):

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV):

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX):

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL):

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ):

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK):

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX):

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ):

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO):

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. The AP contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congress counts Electoral College vote
Live Webstream: Protesters storm Capitol, forcing recess of Electoral College count
Francis Perez
Man arrested after police say he started a fire near Fargo hospital
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
Fargo Police
FPD actively monitoring for potential threats
28-year-old Tyler Fogel will be residing in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue South in Moorhead....
Moorhead Police need public’s help providing information on Level 3 Predatory Offender

Latest News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong
The Future Of The Republican Party
The Spud East Grand Forks bar
Protest Cancelled in East Grand Forks
Point of View January 7 - Part 1
Point of View January 7 - Part 2
Point of View January 7 - Part 2
Point of View January 7 - Part 3
Point of View January 7 - Part 3