Warming into the New Year!

THURSDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Thursday (New Year’s Eve) will start off cold, but warm into the teens and 20s under a partly cloudy sky. A few spotty snow showers can’t be ruled out along the International border in the PM hours. Some roads will remain slippery into Thursday as well.

FRIDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Many of us start 2021 with morning lows in the single digits and teens. Afternoon temperatures will be near-seasonal in the teens and low 20s with partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday’s temperatures continue to slowly climb into the upper teens and low 20s. Some spotty flurries are possible Saturday evening as a weak system pushes through. Some locations will be nearing 30 for a high temperature on Sunday, with most in the 20s under a mostly sunny sky.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Quite the warm up is expected for Monday, as many locations are expected to move into the 20s and 30s. Some areas south could be near 40 degrees Monday afternoon. Temperatures stay above average Tuesday, with highs warming into the 20s under partly cloudy skies. we could see some spotty mixed showers on Tuesday. Quiet weather then returns into Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Partly cloudy. Low: 3. High: 19.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 10. High: 23.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 8. High: 26.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 21. High: 31.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Mild. Low: 20. High: 33.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of spotty PM showers. Low: 17. High: 28.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 18. High: 27.