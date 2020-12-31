State health officials report pair of suspect COVID-19 vaccine allergic reactions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting two suspected severe allergic reactions after individuals received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The two individuals from North Dakota had no history of anaphylactic reactions. The symptoms were discovered during the 15-minute post-vaccination observation period recommended by the CDC. Both individuals have recovered, and neither was hospitalized. Both have been advised not to receive second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The reactions were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, which follows up on all severe events to better understand and determine the potential causes and safety risk.

Anyone who receives COVID-19 vaccine is recommended to be monitored for 15 minutes after vaccination; 30 minutes for those with a prior history of anaphylaxis. Those who have a known allergy to a component of COVID-19 vaccine should not receive the vaccine.

To date, 13,037 health care workers and long-term care residents in North Dakota have received their COVID-19 vaccination.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit health.nd.gov/covidvaccine.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.