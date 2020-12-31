Advertisement

State health officials report pair of suspect COVID-19 vaccine allergic reactions

Long-term care
Long-term care(KVLY)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting two suspected severe allergic reactions after individuals received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The two individuals from North Dakota had no history of anaphylactic reactions. The symptoms were discovered during the 15-minute post-vaccination observation period recommended by the CDC. Both individuals have recovered, and neither was hospitalized. Both have been advised not to receive second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The reactions were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, which follows up on all severe events to better understand and determine the potential causes and safety risk.

Anyone who receives COVID-19 vaccine is recommended to be monitored for 15 minutes after vaccination; 30 minutes for those with a prior history of anaphylaxis. Those who have a known allergy to a component of COVID-19 vaccine should not receive the vaccine.

To date, 13,037 health care workers and long-term care residents in North Dakota have received their COVID-19 vaccination.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit health.nd.gov/covidvaccine.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a train smashed into a car in downtown Fargo.
UPDATE: Man faces DUI charges after colliding with a train in downtown Fargo
News - Devils Lake Man Charged with Child Pornography
Devils Lake Man Charged with Child Pornography
Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski presents his findings on bar/restaurant compliance checks.
Fargo Police forward four reports to Liquor Control Board for COVID violations
Valley News Live at 6:00PM KVLY - East Grand Forks diner defying governor’s order
East Grand Forks diner suspended, issued cease and desist order
Fire graphic
RV dealership fire under investigation in Detroit Lakes

Latest News

Covid passport
COVID-19 passports could be required for 2021 events
News - 6:00PM News December 30 - Part 3
News - 6:00PM News December 30 - Part 3
News - 6:00PM News December 30 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News December 30 - Part 1
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - December 30
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - December 30