MN Supreme Court ruling: ‘revenge porn’ not protected free speech

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld the state’s revenge porn law, ruling that sharing nude images of a person without their consent is not constitutionally protected free speech.

The unanimous ruling Wednesday reverses an earlier order by the state Court of Appeals, which struck down the 2016 law which made it a crime to publish, sell or disseminate private explicit images and videos without the person’s consent. That means outstanding cases that were on hold for about a year can now be prosecuted.

The challenge to the state law followed the 2017 conviction of a man, who was found guilty of felony nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

