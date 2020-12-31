Advertisement

MN Supreme Court ruling: ‘revenge porn’ not protected free speech

The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld the state’s revenge porn law, ruling that sharing nude...
The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld the state’s revenge porn law, ruling that sharing nude images of a person without their consent is not constitutionally protected free speech.(AP)
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld the state’s revenge porn law, ruling that sharing nude images of a person without their consent is not constitutionally protected free speech.

The unanimous ruling Wednesday reverses an earlier order by the state Court of Appeals, which struck down the 2016 law which made it a crime to publish, sell or disseminate private explicit images and videos without the person’s consent. That means outstanding cases that were on hold for about a year can now be prosecuted.

The challenge to the state law followed the 2017 conviction of a man, who was found guilty of felony nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AU administers Moderna vaccine
State health officials report pair of suspect COVID-19 vaccine allergic reactions
Five-car crash off of 45th St. S.
Five-vehicle pile-up on 45th St. S.
This was the scene after a train smashed into a car in downtown Fargo.
UPDATE: Man faces DUI charges after colliding with a train in downtown Fargo
News - Devils Lake Man Charged with Child Pornography
Devils Lake Man Charged with Child Pornography
Fire graphic
RV dealership fire under investigation in Detroit Lakes

Latest News

Coronations testing graphic.
City of Fargo Hosting COVID-19 Rapid Testing Event Week of January 4
Weather - Noon Weather - December 31
Weather - Noon Weather - December 31
Mr. Food - Rise 'N' Shine Breakfast Bake - December 31
Mr. Food - Rise 'N' Shine Breakfast Bake - December 31
News - Noon News December 31 - Part 1
News - Noon News December 31 - Part 1