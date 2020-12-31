Lake Region Healthcare responds to cyberhack

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lake Region Healthcare CEO, Kent Mattson, notified the public they are investigating a ransomware attack.

In a statement on their home page, they say they began the investigation last week as a result of unidentified network activity on our computer systems.

They learned they were the victim of a sophisticated ransomware attack, and immediately notified federal and local law enforcement, and engaged a team of third-party experts to help investigate the incident.

They say they are working to determine the scope of the attack at this time, they do not have any evidence to suggest that data was stolen.

However, the investigation is ongoing, and they will keep the community informed of any relevant developments as appropriate.

Many of the impacted systems have been restored and are providing most of the services as usual by operating largely off alternative systems.

They are continuing to evaluate patient care on a case-by-case basis to ensure that they can continue to provide the highest quality of treatment to each individual they serve.

