Health officials keeping close eye on vaccine security protocols

A Wisconsin hospital employee was fired after taking dozens of vials of the COVID-19 vaccine from a pharmacy refrigerator and intentionally destroying more than 500 doses.

Health experts like Monte Roemmich, Manager of Pharmacy at Sanford, are keeping a close eye on their vaccine shipments, so something like this doesn’t happen.

“Right now, everything that we do have is doubled locked in the pharmacy, and we also have security keeping a camera on all of our locations as well so we can have kind of a double-check for our own staff too,” said Monte Roemmich, Sanford Manager of Pharmacy.

He said when their Pfizer vaccine comes out of the container, they have two hours to dilute it and six hours to give it.

Roemmich said they’ve been working really closely with nursing staff making sure they have enough for that timeframe.

Valley News Live asked what repercussions someone could face if they were caught destroying the vaccine.

“I don’t think I can exactly say what will happen in that case, but I think with any type of theft of any pharmaceutical, I mean that is something that we’d have to look at with our legal team,” said Roemmich.

He said they are making sure they get the vaccine out in a timely matter without wasting a single drop.

Clay County Public Health told us they have Moderna’s version of the coronavirus vaccine have them double-locked with security cameras. They also have six hours to give out the vaccine before it expires.

