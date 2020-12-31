Advertisement

COVID-19 rapid testing events to be held in West Fargo

The West Fargo and the City of West Fargo is hosting three free COVID-19 rapid testing events...
The West Fargo and the City of West Fargo is hosting three free COVID-19 rapid testing events in partnership with the North Dakota National Guard.(WCJB)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo and the City of West Fargo are hosting three free COVID-19 rapid testing events in partnership with the North Dakota National Guard.

Testing will be held at The Lights parking garage. On January 3rd, it’ll be from noon to 5 p.m. On January 4th, it’ll be from 8 a.m. to noon. And on January 5th, it’ll be from 2 to 6 p.m. The parking garage is located at 3150 Sheyenne St. and can be accessed from Fifth Street W. Those who would like a test should use the west entrance and follow posted signs.

The test is a self-administered, shallow nose swab that you can complete in your vehicles. By screening with rapid antigen tests, you’ll be able to receive your test results within an hour. The test also is less invasive than other tests because it uses a nasal swab to collect a sample from the lower part of the nostril.

The screening is for asymptomatic visitors only. If a person tests positive, they should isolate at home immediately and a case investigator will be in touch with them within 24 hours. If the screening yields a negative result, individuals should continue to monitor for symptoms.

Interested individuals can fill out an online survey at testreg.nd.gov for faster registration.

For more information about rapid antigen tests and North Dakota’s screening strategies, visit https://www.health.nd.gov/rapid-antigen-screening.

In addition to the three screening events, several local public health units across North Dakota continue to host free testing for community members. A list of testing events is available at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AU administers Moderna vaccine
State health officials report pair of suspect COVID-19 vaccine allergic reactions
Five-car crash off of 45th St. S.
Five-vehicle pile-up on 45th St. S.
This was the scene after a train smashed into a car in downtown Fargo.
UPDATE: Man faces DUI charges after colliding with a train in downtown Fargo
News - Devils Lake Man Charged with Child Pornography
Devils Lake Man Charged with Child Pornography
Fire graphic
RV dealership fire under investigation in Detroit Lakes

Latest News

MN COVID
2,204 new Covid cases, 61 more deaths in Minnesota
Coronavirus
303 new Covid cases, 10 more deaths in North Dakota
54-year-old Edward Lawrence Carlson will be living in the Cass Lake area but an address has not...
Cass County Sheriff’s Office warn of Risk Level 3 Offender moving to Cass Lake, Minnesota
Weather - Valley Today - December 31
Weather - Valley Today - December 31