COVID-19 rapid testing events to be held in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo and the City of West Fargo are hosting three free COVID-19 rapid testing events in partnership with the North Dakota National Guard.

Testing will be held at The Lights parking garage. On January 3rd, it’ll be from noon to 5 p.m. On January 4th, it’ll be from 8 a.m. to noon. And on January 5th, it’ll be from 2 to 6 p.m. The parking garage is located at 3150 Sheyenne St. and can be accessed from Fifth Street W. Those who would like a test should use the west entrance and follow posted signs.

The test is a self-administered, shallow nose swab that you can complete in your vehicles. By screening with rapid antigen tests, you’ll be able to receive your test results within an hour. The test also is less invasive than other tests because it uses a nasal swab to collect a sample from the lower part of the nostril.

The screening is for asymptomatic visitors only. If a person tests positive, they should isolate at home immediately and a case investigator will be in touch with them within 24 hours. If the screening yields a negative result, individuals should continue to monitor for symptoms.

Interested individuals can fill out an online survey at testreg.nd.gov for faster registration.

For more information about rapid antigen tests and North Dakota’s screening strategies, visit https://www.health.nd.gov/rapid-antigen-screening.

In addition to the three screening events, several local public health units across North Dakota continue to host free testing for community members. A list of testing events is available at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

