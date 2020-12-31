Advertisement

COVID-19 passports could be required for 2021 events

Covid passport
Covid passport(IBM)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out, many are hoping 2021 will bring back traveling, concerts and large events. However, some experts say in order to do those activities, you may need something in addition to the vaccine.

Experts are calling them COVID-19 passports.

Several companies like IBM are already perfecting their versions of the apps which would allow people to upload their covid test results and their vaccination status to create digital credentials in the form of a QR code without revealing sensitive information. App creators say data and personal security is their number one priority.

The credentials could then be shown to enter concert venues, stadiums, movie theaters and to board flights.

Today we spoke with both the Alerus Center and the Fargodome about the possibility of requiring a COVID passport, but at this time they both say there are too many unknowns about the various apps and systems and say they haven’t had any discussions about future implementations.

