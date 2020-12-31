Advertisement

City of Fargo Hosting COVID-19 Rapid Testing Event Week of January 4

Coronations testing graphic.
Coronations testing graphic.(Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo will be holding a BinaxNow COVID-19 rapid testing event at the Fargo Civic Center (207 4th St. N.) from Monday, January 4 through Friday, January 8.

The event will be open to Fargo residents from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. each day. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged at TestReg.ND.gov.

The BinaxNow tests available at the event are self-administered and require a 15-30 minute waiting period for results. Individuals seeking a test will be asked to provide their full name and phone number. Staff will be on site to assist test-takers.

Tests will only be provided to asymptomatic individuals. Those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend the testing event. Instead, they should contact their primary care provider to schedule a professionally administered PCR (nasal swab) test.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AU administers Moderna vaccine
State health officials report pair of suspect COVID-19 vaccine allergic reactions
Five-car crash off of 45th St. S.
Five-vehicle pile-up on 45th St. S.
This was the scene after a train smashed into a car in downtown Fargo.
UPDATE: Man faces DUI charges after colliding with a train in downtown Fargo
News - Devils Lake Man Charged with Child Pornography
Devils Lake Man Charged with Child Pornography
Fire graphic
RV dealership fire under investigation in Detroit Lakes

Latest News

The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld the state’s revenge porn law, ruling that sharing nude...
MN Supreme Court ruling: ‘revenge porn’ not protected free speech
Weather - Noon Weather - December 31
Weather - Noon Weather - December 31
Mr. Food - Rise 'N' Shine Breakfast Bake - December 31
Mr. Food - Rise 'N' Shine Breakfast Bake - December 31
News - Noon News December 31 - Part 1
News - Noon News December 31 - Part 1