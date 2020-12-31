City of Fargo Hosting COVID-19 Rapid Testing Event Week of January 4

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo will be holding a BinaxNow COVID-19 rapid testing event at the Fargo Civic Center (207 4th St. N.) from Monday, January 4 through Friday, January 8.

The event will be open to Fargo residents from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. each day. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged at TestReg.ND.gov.

The BinaxNow tests available at the event are self-administered and require a 15-30 minute waiting period for results. Individuals seeking a test will be asked to provide their full name and phone number. Staff will be on site to assist test-takers.

Tests will only be provided to asymptomatic individuals. Those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend the testing event. Instead, they should contact their primary care provider to schedule a professionally administered PCR (nasal swab) test.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.