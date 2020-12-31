Advertisement

Cass County Sheriff’s Office warn of Risk Level 3 Offender moving to Cass Lake, Minnesota

54-year-old Edward Lawrence Carlson will be living in the Cass Lake area but an address has not been provided at this time.
54-year-old Edward Lawrence Carlson will be living in the Cass Lake area but an address has not been provided at this time.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a Risk Level 3 Offender being released near the Cass Lake, Minnesota area on Monday.

54-year-old Edward Lawrence Carlson will be living in the Cass Lake area but an address has not been provided at this time.

Police say Carlson’s previously engaged in sexual contact with two known teen females on separate occasions multiple times. This does include penetration.

