Advertisement

2021 travel may include vaccine passport

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re feeling cooped up after months and months of the pandemic, you’re not alone.

Many are looking forward to traveling again, but proof of vaccination may be required when getting away.

Smartphone apps like CommonPass are being created to allow users to upload a COVID-19 test result or, eventually, proof of vaccination.

It generates a QR code that can be scanned to get into stadiums, movie theaters and even other countries without revealing sensitive information.

When traveling, the user can also check the app to see COVID-19 rules based on their itinerary.

IBM has also developed an app called Digital Health Pass.

The app allows companies and venues to customize what they’d need for entry, including COVID-19 tests, temperature checks and vaccination records, which would be stored in a mobile wallet.

For those without a smartphone, a few companies are also working on a smart card that strikes a middle ground between traditional paper vaccine certificates and an online version that’s easier to store and reproduce.

CommonPass and IBM have stressed privacy as central to their initiatives.

IBM says it allows users to control and consent to the use of their health data and allows them to choose the level of detail they want to provide to authorities.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a train smashed into a car in downtown Fargo.
UPDATE: Man faces DUI charges after colliding with a train in downtown Fargo
News - Devils Lake Man Charged with Child Pornography
Devils Lake Man Charged with Child Pornography
Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski presents his findings on bar/restaurant compliance checks.
Fargo Police forward four reports to Liquor Control Board for COVID violations
Valley News Live at 6:00PM KVLY - East Grand Forks diner defying governor’s order
East Grand Forks diner suspended, issued cease and desist order
Fire graphic
RV dealership fire under investigation in Detroit Lakes

Latest News

In this March 4, 2013, file photo, Samuel Little appears at Superior Court in Los Angeles....
Man called most prolific serial killer in US history dies
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks
McConnell shuts down $2K boost to COVID checks
McConnell shuts down $2K boost to COVID checks
Long-term care
State health officials report pair of suspect COVID-19 vaccine allergic reactions