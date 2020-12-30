Advertisement

Train smashes into car in downtown Fargo

This was the scene after a train smashed into a car in downtown Fargo.
This was the scene after a train smashed into a car in downtown Fargo.(Aaron Dixon, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One car has serious damage after it was hit by a train in downtown Fargo.

Police say it happened around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at the intersection of Main Ave. and Broadway.

One of the crossing arms at the train crossing is also badly damaged.

There’s no word on any injuries or the cause of the crash.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.

