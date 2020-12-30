Some Lingering Snow/Blowing Snow

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Snow comes to an end from west to east Wednesday morning, but skies remain cloudy for most. Roads are expected to remain slippery for Wednesday morning’s commute along with some areas of blowing snow. Temperatures will be in the teens before falling to near zero overnight into Thursday. Thursday (New Year’s Eve) will start off cold but warm into the teens and 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

FRIDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Many of us start the new year with morning lows in the single digits and teens. Afternoon temperatures will be near-seasonal in the teens and low 20s with partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday’s temperatures continue to slowly climb into the upper teens and low 20s. Some spotty flurries are possible Saturday evening as a weak system pushes through. Some locations will be nearing 30 for a high temperature on Sunday, with most in the 20s under a mostly sunny sky.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Quite the warm up is expected for Monday, as many locations are expected to move into the 20s and 30s. Some areas south could be near 40 degrees Monday afternoon. Temperatures stay above average Tuesday, with highs warming into the 20s under partly cloudy skies.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Snow ending early. Slippery roads still possible. Temperatures nearly steady Mostly cloudy. Low: 13. High: 15.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Partly cloudy. Low: 3. High: 19.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 10. High: 20.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of spotty PM flurries. Low: 0. High: 23.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 21. High: 26.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Mild. Low: 20. High: 28.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 17. High: 25.