RV dealership fire under investigation in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Multiple agencies rushed to the scene of a fire at an RV dealership in Detroit Lakes.

Authorities tell Valley News Live the call for the fire came in around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29 to Wolds RV sales at 2221 Hwy. 10 W.

At this time, the exact extent of damage is not available and no other information is available.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.