Rapid Antigen Testing coming to Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Those looking to get free tests in Grand Forks have a couple of opportunities this week.

The City of Grand Forks is partnering with the State of North Dakota and the North Dakota National Guard to offer Free Public Screening events using BinaxNow rapid antigen tests at the Columbia Mall and Grand Cities Mall on December 30th, and January 2nd.

The screening events will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on December 30th, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 2nd.

Testing will be inside the Columbia Mall next to the previous Sears location across from the pet story, and the Grand Cities Mall int eh previous Christian Book Shelf location next to Ace Hardware.

The events are free to the public and children can be screened if accompanied by a legal guardian.

The screening will be self-administered with the assistance of the Grand Forks Police and Fire Department personnel with tests resulted via text notification in approximately 15 minutes.

The rapid antigen test is less invasive than a PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) test in that it uses a nasal swab to collect a sample from the lower part of the nostril.

The screenings, however, are for asymptomatic people only.

If you are sick, they ask that you do not attend the rapid screening events and isolate yourself at home and contact your health care provider.

Unless it is an emergency, always call ahead before visiting your doctor.

If a person does tests positive, they should isolate at home immediately and a case investigator will be in touch with them within 24 hours. If the screening yields a negative result, individuals should continue to monitor for symptoms.

Interested individuals should fill out an online survey for faster registration here.

