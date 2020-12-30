Advertisement

Public urged to remove vehicles parked in Downtown Fargo

City of Fargo
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you parked in downtown Fargo, you may need to move your vehicle by tonight.

Fargo Public Works crews will be removing snow on the north/south streets in the Downtown Fargo area starting Wednesday night into Thursday morning. In order to accomplish this, operators require sufficient space to properly remove snow.

Beginning at 2 a.m. on Thursday, vehicles parked on the downtown area’s streets will be impounded so crews can complete snow removal efforts. This includes all streets between 2nd Ave. S. and 7th Ave. N. from 2nd St. to University Drive. It will be legal to park on the downtown area’s avenues during this time.

You’re encouraged to utilize available parking in the City of Fargo’s parking ramps and surface lots in the downtown area. Parking in select locations is free after 5 p.m. and on weekends. Visit FargoParking.com/Locations for information about available parking.

