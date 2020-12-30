Advertisement

Police arrest person of interest in Grand Forks homicide case

Vincent Chase Villarreal, 28
Vincent Chase Villarreal, 28(Grand Forks Police)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROOKSTON, M.N (Valley News Live) - A man named as a person of interest in a Grand Forks homicide investigation has been arrested in Crookston, Minn. Wednesday morning.

Crookston Police say around 10:50 Wednesday morning a high-risk arrest warrant was executed at the North Acres Estates trailer park in Crookston.

Officials say 28-year-old Vincent Chase Villarreal, of East Grand Forks was arrested on a warrant and transported to the Northwest Regional Corrections Center. Grand Forks have previously named Villarreal as a person of interest in the murder of 55-year-old Jeffrey Shulzitski. Police say they found Shulzitski’s body inside the Budget Inn on Dec. 5.

Police say 38-year-old Jose Angel DeLeon, of Crookston was also arrested on matters related to probation and/or court conditions and transported to jail.

There were no injuries and the public was not in any immediate danger during the incident.

As of 1220 this afternoon, mugshots were not yet available for the two men.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski presents his findings on bar/restaurant compliance checks.
Fargo Police forward four reports to Liquor Control Board for COVID violations
Valley News Live at 6:00PM KVLY - East Grand Forks diner defying governor’s order
East Grand Forks diner suspended, issued cease and desist order
This was the scene after a train smashed into a car in downtown Fargo.
UPDATE: Man faces DUI charges after colliding with a train in downtown Fargo
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Terry Samuel Ciancio, 39
Escaped prisoner arrested in Wadena County

Latest News

Moorhead Public Schools announces learning model changes
News - Noon News December 30 - Part 2
News - Noon News December 30 - Part 2
News - Noon News December 30 - Part 1
News - Noon News December 30 - Part 1
Mr. Food - Good Luck Pork & Cabbage - December 30
Mr. Food - Good Luck Pork & Cabbage - December 30