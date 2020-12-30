Police arrest person of interest in Grand Forks homicide case

CROOKSTON, M.N (Valley News Live) - A man named as a person of interest in a Grand Forks homicide investigation has been arrested in Crookston, Minn. Wednesday morning.

Crookston Police say around 10:50 Wednesday morning a high-risk arrest warrant was executed at the North Acres Estates trailer park in Crookston.

Officials say 28-year-old Vincent Chase Villarreal, of East Grand Forks was arrested on a warrant and transported to the Northwest Regional Corrections Center. Grand Forks have previously named Villarreal as a person of interest in the murder of 55-year-old Jeffrey Shulzitski. Police say they found Shulzitski’s body inside the Budget Inn on Dec. 5.

Police say 38-year-old Jose Angel DeLeon, of Crookston was also arrested on matters related to probation and/or court conditions and transported to jail.

There were no injuries and the public was not in any immediate danger during the incident.

As of 1220 this afternoon, mugshots were not yet available for the two men.

