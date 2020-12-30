Advertisement

Moorhead Public Schools announces learning model changes

(KVLY)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The state’s COVID-19 regional response team has approved Moorhead Public Schools’ plan to get students back in the classroom next month.

Pre-K through 2nd grade students will begin in-person learning on Tuesday, January 5th.

Students in grades 3 through 8 will begin hybrid learning on January 6th before transitioning to in-person learning on January 19th.

Moorhead High School will transition to hybrid learning on January 25th.

MPS says the transitions will depend on favorable local COVID conditions and ability to maintain effective health protocols to ensure a safe learning and work environment for all staff and students.

