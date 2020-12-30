Advertisement

Lisbon man charged with taking ax to Hoeven’s office windows

Thomas Starks
Thomas Starks(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cass County prosecutors on Thursday charged a man accused of using an ax to smash windows at the entrance of North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven’s office in the skyway in downtown Fargo.

Court documents show that Thomas Starks, of Lisbon, is charged with criminal mischief, a Class C felony. His first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

Police identified Starks from security video, where they say he is seen walking up stairs into the skyway to the entrance of Hoeven’s office. The video first shows the suspect striking the secure lock system before striking the windows with the ax.

The vandalism was discovered Monday morning.

A number could not be found for Starks. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

