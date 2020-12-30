Five-vehicle pile-up on 45th St. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Even though the snow is gone, what’s left behind is making for tricky-travel conditions in the Valley.

A pile-up crash off of 45th St. S. sent one person to the emergency room and injured many more. It happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday near Applebee’s in Fargo. Five cars were involved in the crash.

Police say all of the injuries were minor and everyone is expected to be ok. The scene was cleared up in about an hour, but police are still investigating.

