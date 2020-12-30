Advertisement

Devils Lake Man Charged with Child Pornography

Towner Country Sheriff's Office
Towner Country Sheriff's Office(Towner County Sheriff's Office)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Towner County. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man is facing child pornography charges, after an investigation that’s been going on for more than a year. 32 Year Old Brandon Schwab of Devils Lake was arrested Monday on six charges of possessing prohibited material. He could face five years in prison for each charge, if convicted. The Towner Country Sheriff’s Office says it’s been working on the case with the state bureau of criminal investigation since July of 2019

