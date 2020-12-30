Devils Lake Man Charged with Child Pornography

Towner County. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man is facing child pornography charges, after an investigation that’s been going on for more than a year. 32 Year Old Brandon Schwab of Devils Lake was arrested Monday on six charges of possessing prohibited material. He could face five years in prison for each charge, if convicted. The Towner Country Sheriff’s Office says it’s been working on the case with the state bureau of criminal investigation since July of 2019

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.