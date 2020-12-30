Advertisement

Arson suspected in Detroit Lakes RV business fire

None of the RVs or trailers parked outside the building were damaged and no one was hurt in the fire.
Fire scene
Fire scene(AP images)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETRIOT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A fire at an RV sales business in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday night is suspected to have been started intentionally.

The fire was reported by a passing driver, who spotted flames coming out of the windows on the east side of Wold’s RV Sales on Highway 10 West around 9:45 p.m.

Firefighters from Detroit Lakes, Frazee and Audubon got the fire under control about an hour later.

Detroit Lakes Fire Chief Ryan Swanson said the fire is being investigated by Detroit Lakes Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office as an arson.

