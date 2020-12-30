375 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 375 new cases of COVID-19 along with 6 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,282 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 72 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 4.74 percent.

There are now 1,821 active cases in North Dakota, with 96 patients hospitalized.

