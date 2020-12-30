Advertisement

375 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 375 new cases of COVID-19 along with 6 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,282 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 72 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 4.74 percent.

There are now 1,821 active cases in North Dakota, with 96 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski presents his findings on bar/restaurant compliance checks.
Fargo Police forward four reports to Liquor Control Board for COVID violations
Valley News Live at 6:00PM KVLY - East Grand Forks diner defying governor’s order
East Grand Forks diner suspended, issued cease and desist order
This was the scene after a train smashed into a car in downtown Fargo.
UPDATE: Man faces DUI charges after colliding with a train in downtown Fargo
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Terry Samuel Ciancio, 39
Escaped prisoner arrested in Wadena County

Latest News

Vincent Chase Villarreal, 28
Police arrest person of interest in Grand Forks homicide case
Moorhead Public Schools announces learning model changes
News - Noon News December 30 - Part 2
News - Noon News December 30 - Part 2
News - Noon News December 30 - Part 1
News - Noon News December 30 - Part 1
Mr. Food - Good Luck Pork & Cabbage - December 30
Mr. Food - Good Luck Pork & Cabbage - December 30