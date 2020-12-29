UND Hockey series against Omaha postponed

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) - Due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Omaha hockey program, the North Dakota at Omaha series scheduled for this weekend, Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1, at Baxter Arena has been postponed.

This series has been rescheduled for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29-30, at Baxter Arena.

The decision to postpone the series is consistent with the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s COVID-19 protocols, developed by the Conference’s Health & Safety Competitions Committee.

