Moorhead opens select skating rinks

A beloved winter tradition is now underway in Moorhead--ice rinks are open.
A beloved winter tradition is now underway in Moorhead--ice rinks are open.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Grab the ice skates, your hockey sticks and head outside to enjoy the skating rinks now open in Moorhead.

The city says the rinks at Hansmann Park (1320 12th Ave. N.) and Morningside Park (455 Oakway) are open for people to enjoy. Those rinks will be lit from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The city says the rest of the rinks are having snow removed and being assessed for any cracks or weak spots before they open. You can keep track of their status on the Moorhead Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Warming houses are not open this year but benches will be available so you can put on your skates in comfort.

