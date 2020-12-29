Advertisement

Fargo Police forward four reports to Liquor Control Board for COVID violations

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski presents his findings on bar/restaurant compliance checks.(City of Fargo, ND)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is working to ensure bars and restaurants are following COVID-19 guidelines, and has now forwarded reports to the Liquor Control Board for violations.

The Fargo Police Chief, David Zibolski, says they have conducted a total of 209 compliance checks since November and 90% of those checks are compliant with all regulations.

Of the businesses not compliant, the chief says 17 of them implemented the appropriate guidelines after the first check. Four total reports were sent to the Liquor Control Board, and three of those reports are for a repeat offender--That exact bar or restaurant in question was not named in the Fargo City Commission meeting on Dec. 28 where this was discussed.

The Liquor Control Board will review the reports at their next meeting. The board meets every third Wednesday of the month, meaning the next meeting will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

When that meeting takes place, you will be able to watch a livestream of it here.

