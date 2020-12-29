Escaped prisoner arrested in Wadena County

WADENA, MINN. (Valley News Live) - An escaped prisoner is back behind bars after being arrested in Wadena County on Monday.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, along with SWAT and other agencies, carried out a search warrant at a home on the 700 block of 3rd St. SW in Wadena, MN.

That’s where they found 39-year-old Terry Samuel Ciancio, who escaped from custody in Otter Tail County back in June.

Officers also found over 200 grams of methamphetamine and 650 pills, which they say has a street value of over $22,000.

Ciancio was arrested and transferred to the Otter Tail County Jail on his warrant.

Charges from this incident are being reviewed by the Wadena County Attorney’s Office.

