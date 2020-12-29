East Grand Forks diner suspended, issued cease and desist order

EAST GRAND FORKS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health has suspended an East Grand Forks diner for not following COVID-19 executive orders.

On Dec. 17, MDH says they inspected Joe’s Diner and found it was open for in-person dining. MDH states a waitress was not wearing a mask and there were no signs reminding customers to wear masks which MDH states is also in violation of the state’s current Executive Order. When officials conducted a follow-up inspection a few days later, MDH states the business was again open for in-person dining. A cease-and-desist order and license suspension notice were served on Dec. 26.

Governor Tim Walz issued an Executive Order on Nov. 18 which prohibits bars and restaurants from offering in-person dining. As of Dec. 18, restaurants and bars could resume outdoor dining at 50% capacity, with a maximum of 100 people. While up to five customers at a time may step inside briefly to pick up takeout, indoor dining remains closed to the public.

The Minnesota Department of Health says it has also issued cease-and-desist orders and notices of license suspension to King Sparrow, in Milaca, and Big Orv’s, in Adrian.

