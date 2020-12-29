Advertisement

East Grand Forks diner suspended, issued cease and desist order

Valley News Live at 6:00PM KVLY - East Grand Forks diner defying governor’s order
Valley News Live at 6:00PM KVLY - East Grand Forks diner defying governor’s order
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GRAND FORKS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health has suspended an East Grand Forks diner for not following COVID-19 executive orders.

On Dec. 17, MDH says they inspected Joe’s Diner and found it was open for in-person dining. MDH states a waitress was not wearing a mask and there were no signs reminding customers to wear masks which MDH states is also in violation of the state’s current Executive Order. When officials conducted a follow-up inspection a few days later, MDH states the business was again open for in-person dining. A cease-and-desist order and license suspension notice were served on Dec. 26.

Governor Tim Walz issued an Executive Order on Nov. 18 which prohibits bars and restaurants from offering in-person dining. As of Dec. 18, restaurants and bars could resume outdoor dining at 50% capacity, with a maximum of 100 people. While up to five customers at a time may step inside briefly to pick up takeout, indoor dining remains closed to the public.

The Minnesota Department of Health says it has also issued cease-and-desist orders and notices of license suspension to King Sparrow, in Milaca, and Big Orv’s, in Adrian.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Austin and Janelle Johnson
1 dead, 2 arrested after argument led to shooting
Woman dies after ATV falls through ice in Hubbard County
Cyera Walsh
Dilworth Police looking for missing, pregnant 17-year-old girl
Twobear mugshot
Man assaulted motel worker, stole over $300 in quarters court documents say

Latest News

New Year's Eve
Businesses prepping for New Year’s Eve
News - 5:00PM News December 28 - Part 2
News - 5:00PM News December 28 - Part 2
News - 5:00PM News December 28 - Part 1
News - 5:00PM News December 28 - Part 1
News - 5:00PM News December 28 - Part 3
News - 5:00PM News December 28 - Part 3