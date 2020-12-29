Businesses prepping for New Year’s Eve

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Several Fargo bars and restaurants are rolling out plans for New Year’s Eve. Live shows at Shotgun Sally’s and The Windbreak, drink specials at the Old Broadway and Eskimo pods at Granite City Food and Brewery are some of the many happenings in the metro Thursday.

“We feel pretty confident that we’re ready to go, and you know, I think we’re willing to have police come in anytime they want and check out the things that we’re doing because we’re confident that we’re doing the right things to keep people safe,” said Weston Baril, Granite City General Manager.

Baril said they’re expecting many to use delivery providers or curbside pickup, but those that want to come in will have to socially distance or sit outside in a red hub.

“It’s going to allow for them to come out and stay sort of isolated with just their closest friend or family members, minimum contact from our servers,” said Baril.

Although many businesses plan on keeping their doors open for the final countdown, some places like Pounds in downtown Fargo told us they’re closing at 10 p.m.

For those saying good riddance to 2020 at home, you can buy a New Year’s Eve family-style or cocktail package from downtown Fargo bars and restaurants.

Fargo police have been keeping a close eye on businesses, ensuring they’re following CDC guidelines with COVID-19. They say they’ve sent four reports to the Liquor Control Board, and three of those reports are for a repeat offender.

That bar or restaurant in question was not named in the last Fargo city commission meeting.

