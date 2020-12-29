Accumulating snow Today, deepest south

TUESDAY: Tuesday will bring a warmer south wind and more clouds with highs in the teens to near 20. A potent winter weather system will push into the central plains and bring snow potential for the Valley. Main impacts look to be in the southern valley and points east at this time. However, snow could still accumulate 1-4″ for most, with some areas of 3-6″+ for areas south and east. The Devils Lake Basin looks to be spared from most of the snow, with 0-2″ possible there.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Snow comes to an end from west to east Wednesday morning, but skies remain cloudy. Temperatures will be in the teens for most. Thursday (New Year’s Eve) will start off cold but warm into the teens under a mainly cloudy sky.

FRIDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Many of us start the new year with morning lows in the single digits and teens. Afternoon temperatures will be near-seasonal in the teens and low 20s with partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Sunshine makes an appearance for Saturday and temperatures continue to slowly climb into the upper teens and low 20s. Some spotty snow showers are possible Saturday evening as a weak system pushes through. Some locations will be nearing 30 for a high temperature on Sunday, with most in the 20s.

MONDAY: Quite the warm up is expected for Monday, as many locations are expected to move into the 20s and 30s. Some areas south could be near 40 degrees Monday afternoon.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of measurable snow. 1-4″ possible for most, 3-6″+ possible south and east, 0-2″ possible north and west. Low: 6. High: 21.

WEDNESDAY: Snow ending early. Falling temperatures. Mostly cloudy. Low: 12. High: 12.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 3. High: 19.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures. Low: 13. High: 20.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Chance of spotty PM showers. Low: 0. High: 23.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Nearly steady mild temperatures. Low: 20. High: 20.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Warmer. Low: 20. High: 28.