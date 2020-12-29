Advertisement

294 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 294 new cases of COVID-19 along with 6 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,276 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 71 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 12.70 percent.

There are now 1,701 active cases in North Dakota, with 115 patients hospitalized.

