Woman dies after ATV falls through ice in Hubbard County

HUBBARD COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A woman from Brooklyn Park, MN passed away when her family’s ATV fell through ice into freezing cold water.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office got the call at 6:18 p.m. on Saturday, December 26th. The caller, Ryan Peterson, said that his mother, father, and sister had gone underwater when their ATV fell into Kabekona Lake in Lakeport Township.

The police investigation shows that 61-year old Kenneth Peterson of Brooklyn Park was operating his 2021 Polaris Ranger on Kabekona Lake. His wife, 60-year old Rose Peterson, and daughter, 29-year old Karissa Peterson were passengers. They had been fishing and were heading back to their cabin when the ATV broke through the ice in about 18-feet of water.

Ryan Peterson was able to pull everyone out of the water, but his mother, Rose, was unresponsive. He and his son drove the victims back to their cabin, where they were met by paramedics.

Rose and Karissa Peterson were taken to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji. Rose was then airlifted to a hospital in Fargo where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say this incident is still under investigation.

