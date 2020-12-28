Advertisement

Oil regulator: 2020 ‘pretty terrible year’ for industry

North Dakota oil well
North Dakota oil well(KFYR-TV)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota’s top oil regulator says 2020 will be known for the rapid collapse of crude prices in the spring, leading to dismantled rigs and idled wells.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms called it “a pretty terrible year for the industry.”

Oil companies filed for bankruptcy and thousands of people in North Dakota’s oil patch lost jobs during the year. Still, it wasn’t the worst downturn Helms has seen in the 40 years he has either worked in the oil industry or regulated it.

He says it could be more than a year before the industry recovers.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Austin and Janelle Johnson
1 dead, 2 arrested after argument led to shooting
NDDoH: 110 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state
Henning fire
Christmas Eve fire destroys Henning family’s livelihood

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking input on how it can improve access to...
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources seeking input on increasing access to wildlife areas for people with disabilities
Cyera Walsh
Dilworth Police seeking 17-year-old girl reported missing
Woman dies after ATV falls through ice in Hubbard County
News - 1 dead, 2 arrested after argument led to shooting
News - 1 dead, 2 arrested after argument led to shooting