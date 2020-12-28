Advertisement

MN Attorney General Sues For Executive Order Violations

Attorney General Ellison
Attorney General Ellison(POV)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN (Valley News Live) - MN Attorney General Keith Ellison has now taken legal action against 10 MN businesses for choosing to open after the Governor’s Executive Order went into effect mandating restrictions:

• St. Patrick’s Tavern, New Prague, Minn., on Dec. 21, 2020, for operating inside on-premises dining

• Pour House, Clark’s Grove, Minn., on Dec. 21, 2020, for operating inside on-premises dining

• The Interchange, Albert Lea, Minn., on Dec. 21, 2020, for operating inside on-premises dining

• Cornerstone Café, Monticello, Minn., on Dec. 18, 2020, for operating inside on-premises dining

• Cork, Anoka, Minn., on Dec. 18, 2020, for operating inside on-premises dining

• Alibi Drinkery, Lakeville, Minn., on Dec. 17, 2020, for operating inside on-premises dining

• Neighbors on the Rum, Princeton, Minn., on Dec. 17, 2020, for operating inside on-premises dining

• Boardwalk Bar and Grill, East Grand Forks, Minn., on Dec. 11, 2020, for operating on-premises dining

• Plainview Wellness Center, Plainview, Minn., for remaining open to customers

• Haven’s Garden in Lynd, Minn., for continuing to operate on-premises dining and entertainment

Executive Order 20-01 declared a peacetime emergency because of the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota despite data suggesting that the infection rate in bars, restaurants and fitness facilities is low compared to other forms of community spread. The order has been criticized for affecting small businesses while large retailers remain open.

The order has brought about questions of equal application as “activities by tribal members within the boundaries of their tribal reservations are exempt from the restrictions in this Executive Order but may be subject to restrictions by tribal authorities.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
NDDoH: 110 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state
Henning fire
Christmas Eve fire destroys Henning family’s livelihood
Holiday travel
First Alert: Staying on top of the latest weather conditions

Latest News

Downtown Fargo Bars
Fargo City Commission Approves Business Assistance Program
President Trump wants Congress to make big changes to a massive spending package and COVID...
Trump Threatens Veto, Stimulus Negotiations Continue
Dr. Vetter, COVID Vaccine In Fargo
Tim Young
Tim Young, The COVID Relief Bill Is So Bad It’s Funny