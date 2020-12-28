MN Attorney General Sues For Executive Order Violations

ST. PAUL, MN (Valley News Live) - MN Attorney General Keith Ellison has now taken legal action against 10 MN businesses for choosing to open after the Governor’s Executive Order went into effect mandating restrictions:

• St. Patrick’s Tavern, New Prague, Minn., on Dec. 21, 2020, for operating inside on-premises dining

• Pour House, Clark’s Grove, Minn., on Dec. 21, 2020, for operating inside on-premises dining

• The Interchange, Albert Lea, Minn., on Dec. 21, 2020, for operating inside on-premises dining

• Cornerstone Café, Monticello, Minn., on Dec. 18, 2020, for operating inside on-premises dining

• Cork, Anoka, Minn., on Dec. 18, 2020, for operating inside on-premises dining

• Alibi Drinkery, Lakeville, Minn., on Dec. 17, 2020, for operating inside on-premises dining

• Neighbors on the Rum, Princeton, Minn., on Dec. 17, 2020, for operating inside on-premises dining

• Boardwalk Bar and Grill, East Grand Forks, Minn., on Dec. 11, 2020, for operating on-premises dining

• Plainview Wellness Center, Plainview, Minn., for remaining open to customers

• Haven’s Garden in Lynd, Minn., for continuing to operate on-premises dining and entertainment

Executive Order 20-01 declared a peacetime emergency because of the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota despite data suggesting that the infection rate in bars, restaurants and fitness facilities is low compared to other forms of community spread. The order has been criticized for affecting small businesses while large retailers remain open.

The order has brought about questions of equal application as “activities by tribal members within the boundaries of their tribal reservations are exempt from the restrictions in this Executive Order but may be subject to restrictions by tribal authorities.”

