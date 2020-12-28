Advertisement

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources seeking input on increasing access to wildlife areas for people with disabilities

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking input on how it can improve access to wildlife management areas (WMAs) for people with disabilities.(WEAU)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking input on how it can improve access to wildlife management areas (WMAs) for people with disabilities.

The DNR will use the input to come up with recommendations they’ll make to the Minnesota Legislature in February about increasing accessibility to WMAs. The DNR continues to work closely with the Minnesota Council on Disability and others to identify ways to increase access to the state wildlife lands. 

The DNR manages a system of 1.3 million acres of land in about 1,500 WMAs.

People can share their input until Friday, Jan. 22, on the DNR’s community engagement page.

Ways to access WMAs

Most parts of WMAs are closed to motorized access, but people with mobility disabilities can use “other power-driven mobility devices” (OPDMDs) on WMAs with a permit. More information about applying for and using OPDMD permits on WMAs and other DNR-administered land is available on the DNR website. The best way for people to begin the process of obtaining a permit to use an OPDMD on a WMA is to contact the area wildlife office in the county where the WMA is located.

Using OPDMDs is only one way to access WMAs. People can search for wheelchair accessible WMAs by using the WMA Finder on the DNR website. This search will direct users to WMAs with infrastructure like hunting blinds or trails with grades and surfaces accessible using a wheelchair. In addition, each year the DNR administers 16 special hunts for people with disabilities. For more information about these hunts, call the DNR Information Center at 888-646-6367.

