Minnesota Department of Health gives OK for high school sports in January

Youth and high school sports have been paused since Nov. 21
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health released new guidance Monday allowing youth and adult sports to resume January 4, 2021, with competitions allowed starting January 14.

“Starting Jan. 4, 2021, practices for organized youth and adult sports may resume. Practices cannot exceed pod sizes of more than 25. Spectators are not are allowed; however, this does not prevent a parent, guardian, or support person from being present if necessary due to a participant’s age, disability, or medical condition,” the release reads.

This will allow Gymnastics, Girls and Boys Basketball, Girls and Boys Hockey, Wrestling, Boys Swimming and Diving, among others to begin practice.

There is still more guidance to be issued for competitions.

Monday’s release also says face masks must be worn at all times by everyone for practices and games with a few exceptions.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an order pausing high school and youth sports on November 21, which brought an abrupt halt to the football and volleyball seasons.

Click here to see the complete release from the Minnesota Department of Health.

