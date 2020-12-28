Long-term care residents, staff get vaccine

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Eventide in Moorhead was the first long-term care facility in the metro ringing in the new year with their first dose of hope, the long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine.

“My mind can just wander and think of all the wonderful things that can happen in the future that maybe two months ago, my mind was very shut off too,” said Amy Vogt, Director of Nursing at Eventide on 8th.

Vogt said hopefully, this would be a turning point for what’s to come in 2021.

“Nobody knows exactly, but we anticipate that there will be the guidance that comes along with it,” said Vogt. “We do know that it takes a little bit for our immune system to build up and for that herd immunity.”

“We have finally gotten to a point where we can maybe turn a page in this pandemic, and we’re really hopeful to see some changing guidance with regards to restrictions for visitation, for communal dining, for activities,” said Emily Kollar, Executive Director of Eventide.

“Exciting news on the North Dakota side, my nursing home is scheduled to get our vaccines Saturday,” said Chris Larson, Luther Memorial Home Resident.

Larson said the light is getting brighter at the end of a near year-long tunnel for those like him in long term care.

“I’m excited for families because this gets us one step closer to get our families back into the nursing home,” said Larson. “The one thing that they have wanted.”

He’s telling families it’s important not to give up hope yet; hope is on the horizon.

“We really are excited where this brings us and whether it means for the future of not just eventide, not just here at 8th Street, but all of long term care in general,” said Kollar.

