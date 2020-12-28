Fargo City Commission Approves Business Assistance Program

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo sent out a press release stating the following:

The Fargo City Commission has approved the City of Fargo Business Assistance Program, which provides targeted relief to licensed City of Fargo restaurants and bars for qualifying City license and utility expenses. The program waives City of Fargo utility charges for qualifying businesses from January 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021 as well as providing retroactive license rebates for qualifying restaurants and bars. This pertains to the waiving of liquor license renewal fees and the retroactive rebate of environmental health license fees.

This program was developed by the Fargo City Commission to offer financial support to owners and operators of the approximately 440 licensed restaurants, bars and restaurant/bars in the City of Fargo whose operations have been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The cost of this program will be covered by funding the City of Fargo is receiving from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Qualifying businesses will receive direct communication from the City of Fargo with details of the program and when the business can expect to receive retroactive rebate(s).