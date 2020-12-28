Advertisement

Dilworth Police seeking 17-year-old girl reported missing

Cyera Walsh
Cyera Walsh(Dilworth Police)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DILWORTH, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Dilworth Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a 17-year-old girl who is reported missing.

Cyera “Keke” Walsh was last heard from on December 16th.

Police describe her as 5′5″, 210 lbs with brown eyes and short dark-brown hair. She also has tattoos on her arms and fingers, and has nose and two lip piercings. Police also say she was wearing black suede boots and is four months pregnant.

She could be with a man. If you see her, call the police at 218-287-2666.

