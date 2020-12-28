Advertisement

94 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 94 new cases of COVID-19 along with 4 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,270 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 23 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 4.03 percent.

There are now 1,878 active cases in North Dakota, with 108 patients hospitalized.

