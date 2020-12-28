Advertisement

1 dead, 2 arrested after argument led to shooting

Austin and Janelle Johnson
Austin and Janelle Johnson(Beltrami County Jail)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN TOWNSHIP, BELTRAMI COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead and two people are in jail after an argument led to a shooting.

After midnight Saturday, December 26th, Janelle Johnson reported that she and her husband, Austin Johnson, went to their brother-in-law’s home about an earlier to confront him about an alleged domestic incident between him and Janelle’s sister. The home was located in the 5000 block of Lavinia Rd NE, in Northern Township, Bemidji.

A verbal argument turned physical and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says Janelle shot her brother-in-law, 48-year-old Jesse Farris.

Janelle Johnson is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail under a charge of 2nd Degree Murder. Austin Johnson is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail under a charge of Aiding an Offender.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Beltrami County District Court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
NDDoH: 110 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state
Henning fire
Christmas Eve fire destroys Henning family’s livelihood
Holiday travel
First Alert: Staying on top of the latest weather conditions

Latest News

MN COVID
1,087 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths in Minnesota
Coronavirus
94 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths in North Dakota
Attorney General Ellison
MN Attorney General Sues For Executive Order Violations
Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum issues statement on passing of Rep. Lyle Hanson of Jamestown