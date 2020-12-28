1 dead, 2 arrested after argument led to shooting

NORTHERN TOWNSHIP, BELTRAMI COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead and two people are in jail after an argument led to a shooting.

After midnight Saturday, December 26th, Janelle Johnson reported that she and her husband, Austin Johnson, went to their brother-in-law’s home about an earlier to confront him about an alleged domestic incident between him and Janelle’s sister. The home was located in the 5000 block of Lavinia Rd NE, in Northern Township, Bemidji.

A verbal argument turned physical and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says Janelle shot her brother-in-law, 48-year-old Jesse Farris.

Janelle Johnson is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail under a charge of 2nd Degree Murder. Austin Johnson is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail under a charge of Aiding an Offender.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Beltrami County District Court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.