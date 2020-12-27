NDDoH: 110 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota of Health is reporting 110 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total active case count to 2,023.

They’re also reporting two new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,266 since the start of the pandemic.

The daily positivity rate is 4.90%.

BY THE NUMBERS

1,924 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,297,390 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

110 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

110 – PCR Tests | 26 antigen tests91,466 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

4.90% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,023 - Total Active Cases

-306 Individuals from yesterday

328 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

88,177 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

106 – Currently Hospitalized

-5 - Individuals from yesterday

2 – New Deaths since yesterday*** (1,266 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY

· Barnes County – 2

· Bowman County – 1

· Burke County - 1

· Burleigh County - 18

· Cass County – 38

· Dickey County – 1

· Grand Forks County – 7

· LaMoure County - 2

· Logan County – 1

· McKenzie County – 1

· Morton County – 3

· Ramsey County – 3

· Ransom County - 4

· Richland County - 1

· Rolette County – 5

· Sioux County - 3

· Stark County – 2

· Stutsman County – 3

· Towner County – 1

· Traill County - 2

· Ward County – 7

· Williams County - 4

