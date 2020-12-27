MDH: 2,534 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 2,534 new positive cases in the state Sunday, bringing the total active case count to 409,061.

They’re also reporting 40 new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 5,147 since the start of the pandemic.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 388,919

Total cases hospitalized: 21,315

Total cases hospitalized in ICU: 4,527

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.