Advertisement

MDH: 2,534 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

(KTVF)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 2,534 new positive cases in the state Sunday, bringing the total active case count to 409,061.

They’re also reporting 40 new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 5,147 since the start of the pandemic.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 388,919

Total cases hospitalized: 21,315

Total cases hospitalized in ICU: 4,527

Situation Update for COVID-19 in MN

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henning fire
Christmas Eve fire destroys Henning family’s livelihood
COVID-19 rapid testing for arriving travelers at Hector International Airport
Christmas miracle
Woman finds and returns lost Christmas presents in the Valley
Coronavirus
NDDoH: 133 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state
Kitchen Fire
Crews respond to kitchen fire in West Fargo

Latest News

NDDoH: 110 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state
Weather - 10:00PM Weather - December 26
Weather - 10:00PM Weather - December 26
News - 10:00PM News December 26 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News December 26 - Part 2
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - December 26
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - December 26