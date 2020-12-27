First Alert: Staying on top of the latest weather conditions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The snow has come and gone but left behind some slick and icy conditions for those heading home after the holiday.

For Morgan Wilburn and her boyfriend, the drive back home to Mandan wasn’t an easy one.

“We got here in about four hours,” she says. “It usually takes us three.”

The same goes for others making the trek Sunday.

“It was spotty off and on,” Dustin Hueske who is driving from Minneapolis to Richardton says. “It wasn’t too bad, but there were some pretty icy spots.”

As January and February approach, there will be more snowstorms impacting travel. Staying on top of the latest weather conditions is a must.

“One of my favorite features on the app is the satellite and radar feature,” First Alert Meteorologist Summer Schnellbach says. “I can check the radar before I come into work, see if there’s snow in our area, she where it’s headed, see where it’s wrapping up and see what’s on the way.”

There are a lot of other options on Valley News Live’s Weather App. At the bottom of the app, you can look at daily--even hourly--weather updates.

“We update our app at least twice a day. once in the morning, once in the afternoon,” Schnellbach says. “Oftentimes, even before we leave at night, we update the app again. There’s always the most current forecast.”

The app also has a “follow me” option users can turn on in the settings to stay up to date with the Valley News Live First Alert Storm Team. Search for the VNL Weather App in the app store and download it for free.

