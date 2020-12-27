Chilly Sunshine for Monday

MONDAY: Morning flurries exiting. Clearing into a mostly sunny afternoon. Chilly, with highs in the single digits and low teens.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will bring a warmer south wind and more clouds with highs in the teens to near 20. A potent winter weather system will push into the central plains and bring snow potential for the Valley. Main impacts look to be in the southern valley and points east at this time.

WEDNESDAY - NEW YEAR’S EVE: Snow comes to an end Wednesday morning but skies remain cloudy. Temperatures will be in the teens for most. Thursday (New Year’s Eve) will start off cold but warm into the teens under a mainly cloudy sky.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Many of us start the new year with morning lows in the single digits on either side of zero. Temperatures will be near-seasonal in the teens and low 20s with partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Sunshine makes an appearance for Saturday and temperatures continue to slowly climb into the upper teens and low 20s. Some locations will be nearing 30 for a high temperature on Sunday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 2. High: 10.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of measurable snow. Low: 6. High: 21.

WEDNESDAY: Snow ending early. Mostly cloudy. Low: 9. High: 18.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. Low: -1. High: 19.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures. Low: 3. High: 20.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 0. High: 23.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 10. High: 26.