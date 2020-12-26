Snow Moves in Late.. More Snow/Wind by Mid-week

SUNDAY: A Clipper will bring snow for many by Sunday morning, generally 1-3″. Expect temperatures to slip into the teens for most to close the weekend and continue falling into the sub zero range for most by Sunday night!

MONDAY-TUESDAY: A cold start to the week is in the making. Morning temperatures will be below zero for many Monday morning with highs in the single digits for most. Tuesday will bring a warmer south wind and more clouds with highs in the teens to near 20. A potent winter weather system will push into the central plains and bring snow potential for the Valley. Main impacts look to be in the southern valley and points east at this time.

WEDNESDAY into NEW YEAR’S EVE: The snow exits Wednesday, but wind increases, potentially causing drifting snow with temperatures peaking in the teens for most. The temperatures will DIVE to single digits above and below zero by New Years Eve.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cold with temperatures at or below zero in the morning. Less wind and more sun will allow for a below average, but warmer feeling day!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: A trace to 2 inches of snow around the metro possible with falling temps late. Low: 15. High: 17 and FALLING.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold early. Temps rise, even into the overnight. Low: -1. High: 10.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of measurable snow. Low: 6. High: 21.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and windy with a chance of snow or blowing snow mainly south.. Low: 12. High: 18 and falling.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Gusty north wind decreases a bit with colder temps. Decreasing clouds. Low: -3. High: 10.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Clear and cold morning with some south wind and sunshine warming late. Low: -5. High: 11.