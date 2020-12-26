NDDoH: 133 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 133 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday.

The total active case count is at 2,329. They’re also reporting 4 new deaths linked to the illness since Thursday, bringing the total to 1,264 since the start of the pandemic.

The daily positivity rate is at 4.54%.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,219 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,295,611 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

133 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

130 – PCR Tests | 3 antigen tests91,355 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

4.54% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,329 - Total Active Cases

+8 Individuals from Thursday

73 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

87,762 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

111 – Currently Hospitalized

-11 - Individuals from Thursday

4 – New Deaths since Thursday*** (1,264 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 40s from Williams County.

Woman in her 80s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SATURDAY

· Barnes County – 3

· Benson County – 2

· Bottineau County – 1

· Bowman County - 2

· Burleigh County - 13

· Cass County – 27

· Dickey County – 1

· Emmons County - 1

· Grand Forks County – 8

· Hettinger County – 1

· Logan County – 2

· McIntosh County - 1

· McKenzie County – 1

· McLean County - 1

· Mercer County - 3

· Morton County – 7

· Mountrail County – 1

· Oliver County - 2

· Ramsey County – 7

· Richland County - 4

· Rolette County – 11

· Stark County – 6

· Steele County - 2

· Stutsman County – 3

· Towner County – 1

· Traill County - 1

· Walsh County - 1

· Ward County – 7

· Wells County - 2

· Williams County - 11

