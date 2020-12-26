NDDoH: 133 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 133 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday.
The total active case count is at 2,329. They’re also reporting 4 new deaths linked to the illness since Thursday, bringing the total to 1,264 since the start of the pandemic.
The daily positivity rate is at 4.54%.
BY THE NUMBERS
3,219 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,295,611 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
133 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
130 – PCR Tests | 3 antigen tests91,355 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
4.54% – Daily Positivity Rate**
2,329 - Total Active Cases
+8 Individuals from Thursday
73 – with a recovery date of yesterday****
87,762 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
111 – Currently Hospitalized
-11 - Individuals from Thursday
4 – New Deaths since Thursday*** (1,264 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County.
- Man in his 40s from Williams County.
- Woman in her 80s from Williams County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SATURDAY
· Barnes County – 3
· Benson County – 2
· Bottineau County – 1
· Bowman County - 2
· Burleigh County - 13
· Cass County – 27
· Dickey County – 1
· Emmons County - 1
· Grand Forks County – 8
· Hettinger County – 1
· Logan County – 2
· McIntosh County - 1
· McKenzie County – 1
· McLean County - 1
· Mercer County - 3
· Morton County – 7
· Mountrail County – 1
· Oliver County - 2
· Ramsey County – 7
· Richland County - 4
· Rolette County – 11
· Stark County – 6
· Steele County - 2
· Stutsman County – 3
· Towner County – 1
· Traill County - 1
· Walsh County - 1
· Ward County – 7
· Wells County - 2
· Williams County - 11
