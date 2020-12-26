Advertisement

NDDoH: 133 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(CDC)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 133 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday.

The total active case count is at 2,329. They’re also reporting 4 new deaths linked to the illness since Thursday, bringing the total to 1,264 since the start of the pandemic.

The daily positivity rate is at 4.54%.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,219 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,295,611 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

133 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

130 – PCR Tests | 3 antigen tests91,355 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

4.54% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,329 - Total Active Cases

+8 Individuals from Thursday

73 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

87,762 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

111 – Currently Hospitalized

-11 - Individuals from Thursday

4 – New Deaths since Thursday*** (1,264 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.
  • Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County.
  • Man in his 40s from Williams County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SATURDAY

· Barnes County – 3

· Benson County – 2

· Bottineau County – 1

· Bowman County - 2

· Burleigh County - 13

· Cass County – 27

· Dickey County – 1

· Emmons County - 1

· Grand Forks County – 8

· Hettinger County – 1

· Logan County – 2

· McIntosh County - 1

· McKenzie County – 1

· McLean County - 1

· Mercer County - 3

· Morton County – 7

· Mountrail County – 1

· Oliver County - 2

· Ramsey County – 7

· Richland County - 4

· Rolette County – 11

· Stark County – 6

· Steele County - 2

· Stutsman County – 3

· Towner County – 1

· Traill County - 1

· Walsh County - 1

· Ward County – 7

· Wells County - 2

· Williams County - 11

